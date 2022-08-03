The sticky forecast for the London area for Aug. 3, 2022

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is in effect for much of southern Ontario.

“Exceptionally hot and humid” conditions are expected with daytime highs reaching the high 30s and humidex values in the mid-40s.

Overnight low temperatures tonight of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius will provide minimal relief from the heat.

Regions included in the statement are Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford.

The forecast has also prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to issue its fifth heat alert of the year.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 42. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 20.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 31.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.