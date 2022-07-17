The search continues for a homicide suspect in Grey County, Sunday.

Police say they still consider 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum to be "armed and dangerous", but are now calling the homicide "an isolated incident."

They wouldn’t elaborate on the exact relationship between victim and suspect.

Police were called to a shooting near Durham, early Friday morning where they discovered the body of a 62-year-old near Walter’s Falls.

They’ve identified Kodie Hearsum as a suspect in the homicide, and have been searching for him ever since.

While they are asking Walter’s Falls residents to remain vigilant, they are free to leave their homes, but are being asked by police to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see anyone remotely matching the suspect’s description.