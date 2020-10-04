LONDON, ONT. -- As the Raceway at Western Fair District gets ready to start up again on Wednesday, a number of changes including a new schedule will be in place.

Along with enhanced safety protocols and changes to the wagering menu, live racing will take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:15 p.m. until December 31.

Guests will be pre-screened and must wear a mask.

The Top of the Fair will only be open to patrons during live racing by reservation, which can be made online.

Special events will be taking place during their opening weekend including recognizing staff that take care of the horses as a part of the National Caretakers initiative on Friday.

For more information, visit their website.