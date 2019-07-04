

CTV London





The Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment is currently investigating a mischief call from the Ingersoll Rural Cemetery on Cemetery Lane in Zorra Township, Oxford County, Ontario.

The OPP responded an employee at the Ingersoll Rural Cemetery on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

The employee noticed an area where the urns are kept had been tampered with.

The damage occurred sometime over the weekend of June 28 – July 1.

OPP are still investigating.

Should you have any information regarding this investigation, OPP ask that you contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477 (TIPS).