LONDON ONT, -- Game day for London Majors keeps a long-running streak alive and well. The Majors will open up their season Friday night as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After only playing one exhibition game last summer against the Guelph Royals, the Majors are set to play a 30-game Inter-County Baseball League schedule this season.

The park, which opened in 1877 as Tecumseh Park, was renamed Labatt Memorial Park in 1936. In 2009, Guinness World Records recorded it as the oldest baseball diamond.

With the province in Stage 2 of the reopening plan, 1,000 + fans will be in attendance to cheer on the majors. The Majors announced that that tickets to the home opener had already sold out.