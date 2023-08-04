The number of unemployed people in London increased last month

London's unemployment rate in July was five per cent, up from 4.5 per cent in June.

That's in line with the national unemployment rate which was 5.5 per cent in July.

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities.

It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

Other unemployment rates



*numbers from the previous month in brackets

Halifax 6.8 per cent (5.7)

Saint John, N.B. 5.7 per cent (6.0)

Ottawa 4.6 per cent (4.4)

Toronto 6.4 per cent (6.1)

Hamilton, Ont. 5.3 per cent (5.0)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.9 per cent (6.2)

Windsor, Ont. 5.6 per cent (5.8)

Edmonton 6.0 per cent (6.1)

— With files from The Canadian Press