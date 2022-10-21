'The money is being misdirected' parents react to 'province offering' catch-up payments

On Thursday The Ministry of Education announced that the government will be offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents with children in Kindergarten up to 18 years old can apply for $200, while parents with school-aged children with special education needs, up to 21 years old, can apply for $250.

"I think that it’s important to provide that funding I just think that saying this is the set amount for every student, I don't agree with that," said Yvonne Martin, a mother of two in London.

Some parents told CTV News that they would like to receive some financial support due to rising costs, however, many agree that the money should be spent elsewhere.

"Classes have up to 30 or more students in them. This is about six thousand dollars taken from each classroom," said Dianna Chepita who told CTV News she applied for the funding.

"That pooled together would make more of an impact on the students and the children of Ontario, for field trips, new technology, resources, and staff, etc."

"Of course, families need more money but I think where the real issue comes in is how it's being done and where the money is coming from," said Laura Walton, the president of OFSCB which represents 55,000 CUPE education workers in Ontario.

"This is money that goes to keep your school safe, to keep staff in place, to ensure the heat and lights stay on."

On Thursday, Lecce said that parents could put this funding to good use whether it be to pay for the cost of tutoring, school supplies, or after-school programming.

"I trust the parent to spend money on their family more than a politician or bureaucrat or a union leader to do so," Lecce told CP24 on Friday.

"I think a lot of parents so far have given me the thumbs up saying ‘look, it helps.’ It's not going to pay the mortgage. It's here to help incrementally support their children with their learning loss, get them back on track, and I think anything the government can do and our premier can do is a positive thing," he said.

Lecce has said that students are better off learning in a classroom setting after students were forced to learn virtually during two years of the pandemic.

Applications for the catch-up money will remain open until March 31, 2023.

The payments are part of a $365 million Plan to Catch Up, which the government first announced during the throne speech in August.

Parents can apply online for the payments, and upon submission, Lecce said the money will be directly deposited into their accounts in about two to three weeks.

With files from CP24's Kerrisa Wilson.