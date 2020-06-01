LONDON, ONT. -- As of Monday, The Middlesex-London Health Unit confirms no new deaths since Sunday, but is confirming 539 total cases, 382 total resolved cases, and 53 deaths to date.

Three new cases are being reported for Middlesex-London since Sunday.

To date, Southwestern Public Health reports 4,931 total individuals tested to date, 440 tests pending, four deaths, 10 ongoing cases, and three cumulative institutional outbreaks.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 53 total confirmed positive cases for Perth County (11), Stratford (26), St. Marys (3), and Huron County (13) as of Monday, with one new case for St. Marys.

There are 28,263 total confirmed cases for Ontario to date, including 22, 153 recoveries and 2,276 deaths.

In Canada there have been 91,647 confirmed cases, 49,225 recoveries and 7,325 deaths reported to date.