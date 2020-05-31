LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new death Sunday; a woman in her 70's.

Five new cases of COVID-19 are also being reported, with one related to the migrant worker outbreak in Elgin County bringing that total to 20 positive cases.

To date, there are 536 total number of confirmed cases in Middlesex-London; five new cases, 380 total recovered cases, 53 total deaths, and one new death since Saturday.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting no changes of confirmed cases from Perth County, Stratford, St. Marys, and Huron County from Saturday. Currently there are 52 confirmed positive cases, 145 pending results and 3,354 total tests have been completed.

"As of Sunday, May 31, there are now 90,516 cases, including 7,092 deaths and 48,573 or 54% have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 1,663,000 people for COVID-19 to date, with about 5% of these testing positive overall. Over the past week, we have been testing an average of 22,300 people daily..." said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Public Health Officer.