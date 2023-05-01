The man who threw stones at the prime minister is set to learn his fate

Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants

Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill as the day unfolds.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) striking government workers walk a picket line around the front lawn of Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

'Cheers' bar, 'Tonight Show' set among TV history at auction

A dizzying number of props, sets and costumes from beloved TV shows will be sold in early June -- from the bar where Sam Malone greeted customers on 'Cheers' to the pink confection Barbara Eden wore in 'I Dream of Jeannie' to the set from Archie and Edith Bunker's timeworn living room from 'All in the Family.'

