The man who threw stones at the prime minister is set to learn his fate

The man who threw stones at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to be sentenced on Monday.

Shane Marshall was originally charged with assault with a weapon and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in March 2023.

The incident happened during a campaign stop in London on Labour Day weekend during the 2021 Federal Election.

The St. Thomas man was a former riding president for the People’s Party of Canada. He was removed from the position by the party two days after the incident.