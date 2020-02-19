LONDON, ONT -- Owen Sound Police have taken over the investigation into the death of a West Grey Police officer, but say the circumstances are not suspicious.

Grey Road 109 was closed north of Mount Forest Tuesday as police investigated the death of the officer.

The name of the officer and cause of death have not been released.

West Grey Police released the following statement:

A member of the West Grey Police with five years of service passed away this morning. We extend our deepest condolences to the officer’s loved ones and colleagues. This traffic loss of our colleague and friend is being felt throughout our close-knit community and will inevitably continue to be felt for a long time to come. The loss of one member affects us all.