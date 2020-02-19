LONDON, ONT -- Owen Sound Police have released the name of the West Grey Police officer found dead Tuesday morning north of Mount Forest.

Const. Cory Trainor, 28, was found dead in a police cruiser early Tuesday on Side Road 6 in Southgate Township.

Side Road 6 and Grey Road 109 were closed for most of the day while police investigated the circumstances of his death.

Police say there is no foul play and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Trainor was most recently the Media Relations and Corporate Communications Officer for the West Grey Police Service.

West Grey Police released the following statement:

A member of the West Grey Police with five years of service passed away this morning. We extend our deepest condolences to the officer’s loved ones and colleagues. This tragic loss of our colleague and friend is being felt throughout our close-knit community and will inevitably continue to be felt for a long time to come. The loss of one member affects us all.