The London agency collecting relief items for Ukrainian refugees overseas has halted donations.

Officials at the London Ukrainian Centre say they are ‘extremely appreciative,’ but at the same time, overwhelmed by the current response.

Hundreds of boxes await shipping inside the centre on Adelaide Street South.

And that’s the problem. Until Monday morning, items collected were sent to refugee centres in Poland, free of charge. But the company doing it is unable to continue.

As logistical problems are being sorted club president, Volodymyr Vorobets, is asking Londoners to store any donations.

The centre had been asking for medical and hygiene supplies, food, survival gear, and until last week, clothing.

For now, the centre will only accept monetary donations.

“We are working with our European items to purchase most needed items in Europe, so we can avoid unnecessary shipping costs and wait times,” Vorobets said.

While Vorobets says all medical donations will eventually make it overseas, he anticipates some donated items will be needed locally.

That is especially true, as some of the millions of people displaced by the war look to come to Canada.

They, along with Ukrainian students already in the forest city, will need food, clothing.

“We are going to hang on to what we can, and we will distribute to people in need when they arrive in London," Vorbets promises.

And when they arrive, more donations will be needed, he concludes.