LONDON, ONT. -- Friday is "Wear Purple Day" to show your support for abused women and girls.

As a part of the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign in November, people are encouraged to wear purple to show their support.

The London Abused Women's Centre encourages those who wear purple to upload their photos to social media and include the hashtag #ShinetheLight and tag them at @endwomanabuse.

For more information, visit their website.