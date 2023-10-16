'The last sound a lot of soldiers ever heard': Bringing to life the experiences of WWI
Andy Robertshaw is a British military historian whose expertise has helped bring realism to some of the most celebrated movies depicting what is known as ‘The Great War,’ including 2020 best picture Oscar nominee '1917.'
He was also a consultant on Steven Spielberg's 2011 film 'War Horse' and appeared in the film. The scene showed him blowing a whistle, which would send soldiers out of the trenches and into battle.
He admits it wasn't easy blowing that whistle knowing what it meant to men like his grandfather, who served in the war.
He blew the whistle in front of a gathering of grade 10 students in the library of Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School (MTS), telling them, "This is the last sound a lot of soldiers every heard."
Robertshaw's lectures and other educational initiatives emphasize what he calls “history as experienced, not as imagined.” It stems from a conversation he had as a boy with a World War I veteran.
"An Essex [England] boy, where I grew up. He said to me, 'My war, boy, 90 per cent bored stiff, 9 per cent frozen stiff, and 1 per cent scared stiff.' What we see on the screen is the 1 per cent; we don't see the 99 per cent," said Robertshaw.
Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School students learned about the hardships experienced during World War I trench warfare on Oct. 16, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
What he relayed to students was the horrendous conditions soldiers experienced during trench warfare.
The students learned about the hardship that came with eating, sleeping, and taking care of personal hygiene. Those challenges were combined with the underlying sense that death could be around the corner.
It’s a message that hit home for grade 10 student Jibel Ngufor, "They didn't know how they could die. It could just happen. So, it's like, unexpected."
Ngufor helped with Robertshaw’s presentation, wearing the tunic, helmet, kit harness and the rifle that soldiers would utilize.
Grade 10 Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School student Jibel Ngufor helped military historian Andy Robertshaw demonstrate equipment Commonwealth soldiers would wear during World War I, seen on Oct. 16, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
Adam Bishop is Canadian World Studies department head at MTS and helped coordinate the WWI education day.
He said having guests like Robershaw is an effective way to deliver important messages, "Their undivided passion is dedicated to preserving these memories. For that to be a vehicle for these students to learn is invaluable to them."
As for his movie work, Robertshaw admitted there are elements that don't reflect the real experience but he understands why it's done, "The fact that you don't need to pull those guns up the hill in ‘War Horse’, they can fire over the hill, there's no drama unless they do that."
Still, he is gratified the films he has been involved in have been commended for their authenticity.
