Londoners had the chance to see the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy today at the Covent Garden Market.

The Toronto Raptors, along with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario announced the MilkUP Trophy Tour as an immersive and mobile experience to eight communities in Ontario.

Guests were able to see and take photographs with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, which was awarded to the Toronto Raptors upon winning the 2019 NBA Championship.

“As we launch the MilkUP youth-focused sports program with the purpose of helping youth across Ontario build a strong foundation with the right nutritional start, we wanted to inspire youth, and dedicated fans alike, across our province and celebrate the historic playoff victory run from the Toronto Raptors,” explained Sean Bredt, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer of the Dairy Famers of Ontario.

The Trophy will remain at the Covent Garden Market until 6:00pm Saturday evening before heading to Kitchener on Sunday.

The tour conculdes in Toronto on Monday, October 21.