The Intersection of Rectory Street and Dundas Street will be closed Tuesday
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 6:25PM EDT
Intersection of Rectory and Dundas Streets closed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 for four days (Source: City of London)
LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London has issued a public service announcement for Tuesday.
The intersection of Rectory Street and Dundas Street will be closed for four days in all directions.
Pedestrians and cyclists can use a detour around the intersection through the construction zone.
Detour routes for London Transit users will continue while the intersection is closed.