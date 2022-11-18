'The Grinch' spotted tobogganing

The recent snowfall may be making driving a bit more treacherous across Southern Ontario but it has allowed for some early season sledding.

“The Grinch” was spotted with his sled and found a man-made hill to slide down Thursday.

The Lucknow Co-op employee, dressed as the Christmas curmudgeon took advantage a huge pile of corn at Snobelen Farms near Lucknow, that’s now covered in layer of snow.

“The Grinch” took a few slides down the snow-covered corn pile before heading back to his daytime job.