The future of fireworks: Will London, Ont. continue the pyrotechnic displays?

The Victoria Day long weekend means fireworks season is officially underway.

Many people will be gathering at community events or will be putting on their own backyard displays, but the real spectacle may take place inside city hall this summer.

The bylaw that governs the pyrotechnic displays is coming under review.

“I grew up with fireworks and I've always enjoyed them. I find them very beautiful," said Becca Amendola.

Now, Amendola wants to see an end to traditional fireworks displays,"I did my own research and found out just how harmful and truly toxic they are to the environment, and to people, and to animals. So I thought, now that we know better we need to do better."

Amendola is with Londoners for Quiet Fireworks. While the organization’s original goal was to have the city move to quiet fireworks, the push now is to find alternatives to fireworks, like laser shows or drone shows.

“We've done a little bit of research, specifically when it comes to drone shows. There are few companies over in Waterloo that cost about the same or even a little less than the cost we put into fireworks which, last year, was about $19,000," said Amendola.

That $19,000 was for the city's Canada Day fireworks display alone.

Amendola pointed out that the noise from fireworks impacts wildlife, with experts reporting some birds abandoning nests, never to return because of the sound.

She says there have also been reports of wildlife and pets harming themselves while trying to escape the loud bangs. The organization also has concerns for people with sensory issues or refugees from war-torn countries.

On June 19, city staff will present the Community and Protective Services Committee with options for celebrations. A public participation meeting has been planned for August 15.

In the meantime, the London Fire Department is focusing on protecting those lighting off backyard fireworks.

"That means taking different precautions to make sure you and your neighbours are safe,” said District Chief Kirk Loveland.

Loveland said few tips can go a long way to keeping people safe, "You want to have water nearby so if something accidentally catches fire you can extinguish it. You want to make children aren’t being involved in lighting fireworks. It has to be supervised."

The fire department is also asking people not to call 9-1-1 to report backyard firework displays. He said they are permitted on Victoria Day and having crews attend a sanctioned event may be taking them away from actual emergencies.