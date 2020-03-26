LONDON, ON -- Emergency crews were called to the scene of a transport truck in the ditch along the 401 Highway westbound lanes west of Colonel Talbot Road Wednesday evening.

The driver was taken by Air Orange to hospital with serious injuries which later were updated to stable.

The 401 Highway was reopened after being closed due to a fuel spill associated with the gas tanks of the truck.

The investigation continues. Weather and road conditions did not contribute to the collision.