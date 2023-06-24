The ED at Wingham's hospital will have reduced hours this weekend

As a result of ongoing staffing shortages, the Wingham and District Hospital’s emergency department (ED) will have a reduction in operating hours.

The ED will closed Saturday at 5 p.m. and reopen Sunday at 7 am.

It will close again Sunday at 5 p.m. and reopen Monday at 7 a.m.

Patients are still asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency, first responders will bring you to the nearest open ED.