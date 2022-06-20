The 'Crown Vic' gets its own film

The 'Crown Vic' gets its own film

A working title screen for the film Crown Vic: America’s most iconic car is seen (SOurce: Billet Media/Dale Roossien) A working title screen for the film Crown Vic: America’s most iconic car is seen (SOurce: Billet Media/Dale Roossien)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Don't have nukes? War in Ukraine may shape world's arsenals

Vulnerable countries will look to the lessons from Ukraine — especially whether Russia succeeds in swallowing big pieces of Ukraine while brandishing its nuclear arsenal to hold other nations at bay — as they consider keeping or pursuing nuclear weapons, security experts say.

South Korea successfully launches 1st homegrown space rocket

South Korea successfully launched its first homegrown space rocket on Tuesday, officials said, a triumph that boosted the country's growing space ambitions but also proved it has key technologies to build a space-based surveillance system and bigger missiles amid animosities with rival North Korea.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver