The cost of patio season: London restaurants face high inflation

As the hospitality industry recovers from two years of off and on closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, many owners are relieved to see their patios packed again.

However, restaurants are now facing a new set of challenges as high inflation has caused the cost of food and furniture to skyrocket.

“After opening back up inflation has reared its ugly head,” said Dave Monture, the owner of Wortley Roadhouse.

According to Monture, extra fuel and truck charges have been added onto their expenses. Because of rising costs, the owner said they’ve had to raise their prices.

“Unfortunately we’re having to charge a little more for everything now,” said Monture. “We just have to hang in there the best we can.”

Seeing a packed patio comes as a relief to restaurant owners in Wortley village, as they have struggled over the last few years.

“Everybody is wanting to come out and enjoy their day,” said Cleopatra Camara, the owner of Sweet Onion Bistro.

But as prices continue to rise, owners are forced to pay more for products and even patio furniture.

“All the products, the produce, the protein, when everything goes up in price we have decisions to make and we don’t always want to pass that onto our customers,” said Camara. “The community has been a great support for us."

However, the warm weather this month has Londoner’s feeling relief from pandemic woes.

“The winter was so long. So it’s great to get out and enjoy some drinks and see everyone having a good time,” said Krista, a patio-goer at the Sweet Onion Bistro.

“Summer is finally here. It’s great to be surrounded by great friends and good food,” said Irene, another restaurant patron.