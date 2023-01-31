The coldest air of the season is on the way

Wind chill values will be the story of the forecast for a good portion of the week.

Icy cold air is gripping Ontario Tuesday after a relatively mild start to the year as an Arctic air mass has arrived with wind chills of close to – 20.

On Tuesday night the low will dip close to – 16 C, and with the wind chill it will feel like – 21 overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud is on the way Wednesday, with the high forecasted to reach – 7 C in the afternoon.

The coldest air of the season arrives Thursday night and into Friday, with a fresh infusion of frigid Arctic cold.

Flurries will accompany the cold front Thursday night and you can expect a light coating of snowfall as the front pushes through.

The coldest temperatures of the year and winter season arrives Friday. The daytime high will struggle to reach – 10 C in the afternoon and dangerously cold temperatures are in the forecast for Friday night, with the low plunging to – 20 C. With the wind chill, it will feel close to – 24.

There is also the risk of snow squalls Friday as the cold air pours in.

The frigid air will retreat on Sunday, and temperatures will rebound back above freezing by early next week.

Here's a look at London's full forecast for the the week

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind chill – 19 this morning and – 12 this afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Increasing cloudiness. Low – 14 C. Wind chill – 14 this evening and – 20 overnight.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High – 7 C. Wind chill – 22 in the morning and – 12 in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny. High – 5 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High – 11 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High – 4 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 1 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High – 3 C.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley