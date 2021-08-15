LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London wants to hear your ideas on how they can make your neighbourhood better.

The Neighbourhood Decision Making program was created to encourage residents to submit ideas on how to make their community better.

The city's website states, "many neighbourhoods can benefit from things like community events, a new park bench, or pollinator garden. But some ideas need a bit of cash to come to life."

The program began in 2017 when Council committed to $250,000 a year across the city.

"The purpose of this program is to engage, empower, and connect residents by bringing neighbours together around community-driven projects that enhance and strengthen their neighbourhoods."

The Neighbourhood Decision Making program looks to residents to help decide how to spend a portion of the municipal budget in their neighbourhoods. Once approved by Civic Administration, ideas are devolved into proposals and then represented on the ballot.

A vote by the community determines which proposals will be funded.

The city is divided into five areas. Each area receives $50,000 for projects, capping each project at $30,000.

Have an idea? Submit it online along with photos, videos and information related to your idea.