The City of London reminds residents of traffic changes on Dundas Place

London, Ont. -

Motorists and pedestrians alike found traffic changes on Dundas Place that began in early May of this year with one of their goals to improve safety for cyclists.

Temporary changes were made to traffic operations – the flex street portion between Ridout Street and Wellington Street on Dundas Street in order to limit the volume of traffic.

Now, motor vehicles are not able to enter Dundas Place at Ridout Street or Wellington Street but can enter from Talbot, Richmond, and Clarence Streets.

Traffic changes to Dundas Place - August, 2021 (Source: City of London)"Safety for vulnerable road users remains a priority, as well as supporting access to local businesses, and we’re thinking ahead to what comes next for traffic operations on Dundas Place," states the city's website.

The city welcomes feedback through their form online.