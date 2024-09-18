The City of London is calling and wants to know what you think

LONDON
    If your phone rings with a number you don't recognize, it could be the City of London calling.

    This year's resident satisfaction survey is taking place until Oct. 6.

    According to the city, the survey gives people a chance to voice their opinions and ideas.

    "When a resident gets a call to take part in this private survey, they can anticipate questions about their quality of life, priorities, perceived value for their taxes, and contentment with the services and initiatives offered by the municipality," read the statement.

    The system uses random digit dialing (RDD) and both landlines and cell phones will be used.

    Survey results will be released in November and then presented to council.

