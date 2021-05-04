LONDON, ONT. -- Following almost two weeks of operating illegally in defiance of the Reopening Ontario Act, the Bridges at Tillsonburg golf course has announced it's shutting down effective immediately.

The owners of the course released a statement Tuesday evening thanking those who have supported its protest of COVID-19 lockdown protocols.

"The opening was not about making money. It was in protest of unreasonable measures," it read.

The statement goes on to say money made during the reopening will go to area charities. "We are donating all the profits from the course opening to organizations who represent those who have been adversely affected by the lockdowns. Including the Tillsonburg Helping Hand Food Bank, Domestic Abuse Service Oxford (DASO), and Wellkin (Child & Youth Mental Wellness)."

Over the weekend, 19 golfers were handed fines worth $750, not including victim surcharges, for failing to comply.

The maximum fine for the owners of the course is $10 million under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The news release went on to say golf is a safe activity during the pandemic. "There is overwhelming evidence from the medical community that outdoor activities including golf when conducted with proper protocols are safe but also essential for physical and mental well-being."