Thamesford man charged after allegedly choking prostitute
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 12:29PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 12:39PM EST
A 28-year-old Thamesford man has been arrested and charged after allegedly choking a prostitute in a London motel.
Police say the incident happened on Jan. 16, but wasn't reported until Jan. 23.
The suspect was already in custody on unrelated matters.
Police have notified sex worker advocacy groups about the alleged incident.