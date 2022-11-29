Thames Valley District School Board trustees voting on school name changes
The new Thames Valley District School Board trustees will vote on whether to move forward with name changes for Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and F. D. Roosevelt Public School Tuesday night, during their first meeting since the municipal election in October.
The previous Board of Trustees initiated a committee to look into all schools and learning spaces named after people last year, and after months of preparation, the committee has recommended both schools undergo name changes.
In addition, the committee recommends further public consultation on a dozen more London-area public school names.
If the trustees vote in favour of the name changes, there will be an opportunity for the community to provide input on new names for the schools.
The final selections would be made in March 2023.
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
Confirmation of RCMP probe into 'foreign actor interference activities' prompts China talk in the House
The RCMP has confirmed it is investigating 'broader foreign actor interference activities' in Canada, but Commissioner Brenda Lucki is declining to provide more details given the investigations are 'ongoing.'
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
BREAKING | Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
NDP leader calls on Canada Post to drop fuel surcharge over holiday rush period
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step in to see Canada Post scrap its fuel surcharge on deliveries over the upcoming holiday rush period.
8 on-pitch takeaways at the World Cup's halfway point
From major upsets to heaps of added time to huge moments for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, CTVNews.ca looks at the biggest on-pitch takeaways at the halfway point of the men's World Cup.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's Bill 23 could cost Region of Waterloo $530 million: regional staff
Region of Waterloo staff say sweeping new provincial housing legislation will cost the region and its seven municipalities an estimated $530 million over the next 10 years, and taxpayers could be on the hook to make up the difference.
-
Guelph high school students build accessible ramp at woman's home
St. James Catholic High School construction teacher, Jerry Della Savia, says he thought it was the perfect opportunity to take skills learned during class and have students apply them in a valuable way in the community.
-
Limited supply of children’s cold and flu medication arrives in Waterloo region
Two bottles of children's Tylenol arrived at Apothecare Pharmacy in Kitchener Tuesday morning, and by the lunch hour, one of the two bottles was claimed.
Windsor
-
'It just doesn’t seem real at this point': Shooting victim's mother speaks out
A mother is reeling after her 26-year-old son was shot and killed in South Walkerville Monday afternoon.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified after fatal Windsor shooting
Windsor police have identified a suspect related to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street.
-
1616 Ouellette landlord provides displaced tenants with financial assistance as temporary shelter closes Monday
The City of Windsor is asking local landlords with affordable units to reach out as the temporary emergency shelter housing the displaced residents of a downtown apartment building will be closed as of Monday.
Barrie
-
'I almost died,' Orillia man's road to recovery 'a nightmare' after contracting Legionella
The Legionnaires' outbreak in Orillia may be over, but one local man says his road to recovery after contracting the disease has been a "nightmare."
-
Landmark demolished to make way for future developments
Demolition is underway on the Atherley Arms building along Highway 12 to make way for future development.
-
Enrollment surges at new Simcoe County elementary school
A new elementary school in Alliston is welcoming hundreds of students to the community.
Northern Ontario
-
'Absolutely terrifying': Two-month-old Sudbury boy hospitalized with RSV
A Sudbury family is sharing their story after their son spent a week in the hospital with respiratory syncytial virus.
-
Sudbury woman warns residents after coyote sighting
A large female coyote has been captured on video patrolling a street in the Greater Sudbury area and here is what you should know.
-
Sudbury police catch ‘Grinch’ stealing outdoor Christmas decorations
Greater Sudbury Police caught a would-be Grinch in Azilda on Sunday evening after numerous outdoor Christmas displays were swiped from front lawns.
Ottawa
-
'Shocking and disturbing:' Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct
An Ottawa woman is accusing a well-known lawyer of sexual misconduct, saying he offered her legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
-
Ottawa teen with dreams of pro basketball returns home after life-changing crash
A teenager who followed his dream to play U.S. college basketball is now faced with a life-changing event, after a car crash in Nebraska left him paralyzed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
-
Ontario boy bursts into tears after parents surprise him with first Raptors game
An Ontario boy burst into tears when his parents surprised him with his first tickets to a Toronto Raptors game on Saturday night.
-
Toronto Humane Society 'heartbroken' after rescue van stolen
Toronto Humane Society (THS) staff say they are 'heartbroken' after a van critical to their work was stolen.
Montreal
-
Montreal hikes residential taxes 4.1 per cent, highest since 2010
The City of Montreal announced an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010. Residential property taxes collected by the city centre will go up an average of 4.1 per cent in 2023.
-
Quebec premier 'aiming' for 100 per cent French-speaking economic immigrants by 2026
Concerned about the decline of French in Quebec, particularly in Montreal, Premier François Legault says he will release more details of a plan that would require 100 per cent of economic immigrants to be French-speaking.
-
Man, 64, dies in helicopter crash east of Montreal
A 64-year-old man has died after his helicopter crashed in a field in Lefebvre, Que. Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
$150K offered for information in case of missing Halifax-area teen Devon Marsman
The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman.
Winnipeg
-
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
-
‘Unprecedented’ traffic in children’s ER prompts call for parents to know where to go in health-care system
As Health Sciences Centre’s children’s emergency department continues to grapple with a surge in flu season traffic, health-care providers are urging parents and caregivers to choose the appropriate health-care option for sick kids.
-
'Pretty disturbing': Manitoba dog rescue rehabbing dog found alive with hole in head
The Manitoba Underdogs Rescue is calling on the public for help to save a dog that was found with severe injuries to his head and face.
Calgary
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns as member of Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
Man found shot in southeast Calgary; police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s southeast on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns as member of Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
-
'Pretty unique': Giant snowboarding jump goes up in Commonwealth Stadium
Commonwealth Stadium will be getting much more snow than the rest of the city this week as it prepares to welcome the world's best snowboarders.
Vancouver
-
'Unsettling': Missing B.C. woman's car found without her in it
After Jodine Millar's vehicle was found in an Abbotsford ditch – without her in it —Mounties say they are increasingly concerned for the missing woman's safety.
-
Giant Elon Musk head sculpted by B.C. artist part of crypto stunt making international headlines
When a B.C. metal artist was asked to create a giant sculpture with Elon Musk's head on the body of a goat riding a rocket he had no idea who would want to create such a thing or why.
-
2 arrested for uttering threats during protest at North Vancouver Islamic centre, RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver say two people have been arrested in connection to "ongoing demonstrations" at a local Islamic centre.