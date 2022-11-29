Thames Valley District School Board trustees voting on school name changes

The new Thames Valley District School Board trustees will vote on whether to move forward with name changes for Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and F. D. Roosevelt Public School Tuesday night, during their first meeting since the municipal election in October.

The previous Board of Trustees initiated a committee to look into all schools and learning spaces named after people last year, and after months of preparation, the committee has recommended both schools undergo name changes.

In addition, the committee recommends further public consultation on a dozen more London-area public school names.

If the trustees vote in favour of the name changes, there will be an opportunity for the community to provide input on new names for the schools.

The final selections would be made in March 2023.