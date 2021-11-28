Thames River search continues in Greenway Park area

Police continued the search for a person who may have entered the water in the Greenway Park area in London, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Serena Braam/CTV London) Police continued the search for a person who may have entered the water in the Greenway Park area in London, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Serena Braam/CTV London)

London Top Stories