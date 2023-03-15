Thames Pool not reopening this summer as city considers permanent closure

Thames Pool has offered public swimming and recreation to residents of Old South and Downtown London since 1927, but the public pool is unlikely to ever open again.

A new report by city staff describes serious structural damage that will prevent the pool from opening this summer, and recommends its permanent decommission and replacement with a splash pad.

“Thames Pool has experienced differential movement in the pool floor, failures in the piping systems and a loss of base support likely caused by hydrostatic uplift pressure or frost penetration below the pool floor,” according to a consultant’s report.

The pool was redeveloped in 2010, but it’s location in the floodplain of the Thames River (near Ridout Street) has made it vulnerable to seasonal damage.

“Each year since 2016, Thames Pool has sustained damage caused by flooding and high groundwater levels, resulting in $238,500 in repairs to the pool deck, pool calking, return lines and circulation lines,” reads a news release by city hall.

“Thames Pool has experienced significant infrastructure damage due to its location in the Thames River’s floodplain and ongoing weather events, including severe flooding, impacting the groundwater level,” said Director of Recreation and Sport, Jon-Paul McGonigle.

Ultimately, the future of the pool beyond 2023 is up to Council.

A report to politicians outlines five potential options for the future of Thames Pool:

conducting minimum repairs ($375,000)

extensive repairs ($600,000)

rehabilitation ($4 million)

rebuild ($12 million)

decommission

McGonigle says the recommendation to permanently decommission the pool does not come easy for staff.

“This is an incredibly difficult recommendation to bring forward since we know Thames Pool is a popular destination for Londoners of all ages during the summer season, but this is the most fiscally responsible option,” he said.

If council backs decommissioning the pool, city administration would engage the neighbourhood on implementation of a spray pad, explore other recreational infrastructure in the park, and assess the feasibility of including a 50 meter indoor pool in a future community centre build.

The Community and Protective Services Committee will consider the recommendation at a meeting on March 21.