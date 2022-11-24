Thames Centre resident defrauded after giving scammer access to banking information

OPP are warning the public to be vigilant after a Thames Centre resident was defrauded after giving a person access to their banking information, thinking it was a refund from Netflix.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at 6:14 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an address in Thames Centre, Ont. after an individual reported being a victim of fraud.

Police said the victim had received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller said they were from Netflix and indicated a refund was available, after which the victim shared their banking information.

An unknown amount of money was stolen from the victim’s account.

The investigation continues.

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy, fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” the release reads.

OPP advise the public that they should verify any unsolicited request before responding or providing personal information. If feeling pressured, people should hang up the phone or delete the sender’s profile.

If you have been the victim of fraud, OPP can be reached anywhere in the province at 1-888-310-1122.