Home
Follow on
Coronavirus in Canada
Total cases: 119,221 | Active: 6,679 | Recovered: 103,566 | Deceased: 8,976
WATCH LIVE
Stream the latest breaking news coverage free on CTV News Channel for a limited time
Advertisement
LONDON
test
Alana Hadadean
CTV Windsor Reporter
@AHadadeanCTV
Contact
Published Saturday, August 8, 2020 5:55PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 8, 2020 6:00PM EDT
SHARE
Related Stories
Layoff notices issued on first day of new autism program
Windsor parents among hundreds at autism rally at Queen's Park
SHARE
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More from CTV News
false
Only 6,569 active COVID-19 cases in Canada of 118K confirmed
false
Another Canadian sentenced to death in China
Air Date: August 8, 2020
false
Tornado touches down in Manitoba
Air Date: August 8, 2020
false
London community comes together
Air Date: August 8, 2020
false
Hiking across Canada to inspire youth
Air Date: August 8, 2020
false
Helping parents make back-to-school decision
Air Date: August 8, 2020
London Top Stories
Beaches in Goderich closed again due to lack of physical distancing
'It’s heartbreaking'; Lebanese Canadians holding rally at Victoria park to aid Beirut
‘Play Ball’; Minor baseball has resumed games in Ontario using COVID-19 protocols
Seven more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elgin, Oxford
Extraction needed after two-vehicle collision in Norwich Township
Police investigating alleged late night shotgun firing at patio door
Editor's Picks
In Depth: Blast in Old East
EXCLUSIVE: 'Mayday! Mayday!' Firefighters speak for first time about surviving Woodman Ave. explosion
EXCLUSIVE: Two homes destroyed in OEV explosion last year nearing rebuild
Around Ontario
false
Toronto: Unions remain concerned with back-to-school plans
Air Date: August 6, 2020
false
London: Firefighters speak about surviving Woodman explosion
Air Date: August 7, 2020
false
Ottawa: Students, tutors forming 'pandemic pods'
Air Date: August 6, 2020
false
Sudbury: Transit system gets $100M boost
Air Date: August 6, 2020
false
Windsor: Raising money for Lebanon
Air Date: August 6, 2020
false
Barrie: Inside the SCDSB's reopening plan
Air Date: August 6, 2020
DON'T MISS
false
Leafs make thrilling third period comeback to force Game 5
false
Windsor man with autism inspiring viewers on TikTok
false
Dog found abandoned in plastic bag on the road to recovery
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two dead, one injured after tornado rips by Virden, Man. Friday evening
UPDATED
UPDATED
Trump signs executive orders to extend some pandemic benefits
Protests held across Canada urging politicians to help reunite families amid COVID-19 pandemic
Onion recall expanded to include various prepared foods sold in B.C.
NEW
NEW
'Everything is gone': Flooding in China ruins farmers, risks rising food prices
'Death became normal': Brazil surpasses 100,000 deaths from COVID-19
Advertisement
Most-Watched
false
Elderly couple loses road access to island cottage
Air Date: August 7, 2020
false
Man beaten, robbed of US$200K outside of bank
Air Date: August 7, 2020
false
Easing drug shortage and cutting ventilator time
Air Date: August 6, 2020
false
‘We will not escalate’: Freeland responds to Trump
Air Date: August 7, 2020
false
CTV News London at Six for Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
Air Date: August 7, 2020
Most-Read
Beaches in Goderich closed again due to lack of physical distancing
‘Play Ball’; Minor baseball has resumed games in Ontario using COVID-19 protocols
Seven more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elgin, Oxford
International travellers arriving in city did not quarantine: St. Thomas police
Extraction needed after two-vehicle collision in Norwich Township