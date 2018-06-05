

CTV London





Local figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who won gold in the ice dance at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in the final competitive performance of their career, will be stopping in London as part of a 30-city cross-country tour.

Their Nov. 3 performance at Budweiser Gardens will also feature the likes of Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond, Elvis Stojko and other well known Canadian figure skaters in "The Thank You Canada Tour."

With five Olympic gold medals to their credit, they are the most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

Tickets for the London show go on sale Friday through the Bud Gardens' website and box office.