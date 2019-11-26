Featured
Tentative deal reached, ending CN strike
CN Rail and Teamsters signs in Windsor on Monday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 9:52AM EST
MONTREAL - Teamsters Canada says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian National Railway Co. to renew the collective agreement for over 3,000 conductors, trainpersons and yard workers.
The union says normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada.
Developing story...