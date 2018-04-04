

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. -- A tentative contract agreement was reached late Tuesday to avert a strike at Caesars Windsor.

About 2,300 casino workers at the hotel-casino -- including dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors -- were poised to hit the picket line at midnight had a deal not been reached.

No specifics about the tentative deal have been released.

James Stewart, the president of Unifor Local 444, says the agreement was reached just minutes before the deadline.

He says a ratification vote is expected to be held on Friday.

The workers had voted more than 98 per cent last month in favour of a strike mandate to support their demands.

"No deal is perfect, but this one we certainly resolved a lot of outstanding issues and grievances our members had," said Stewart

"There were two major outstanding issues and the company didn't get there until minutes before the deadline."