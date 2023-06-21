Tensions rise as councillor demands clarity about city’s response to homelessness

A blistering inquisition of city staff yielded few new details about the city’s long-term strategy to address the homelessness crisis.

Coun. Susan Stevenson renewed her push for answers about civic administration’s response to the suffering she sees on Dundas Street in the Old East Village.

“Human poop all the way along it, there’s people strung out, half-conscious, half-dressed, doing drugs, (with) black feet, open wounds,” she described in frustration. “Businesses (are) trying to survive.”

Several councillors took exception to the tone of Stevenson’s questions to city staff, but several also admitted to receiving scores of emails from constituents with serious concerns.

Mayor Josh Morgan stressed a need for council to stick together while the community and city staff continue to develop the long-term Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.

It will eventually open 12 to 15 service hubs and 600 supportive housing units.

The first five hubs and 100 housing units will open before the end of this year.

Stevenson argued that the Whole of Community Response must provide assistance to the whole community, which includes struggling businesses and frustrated homeowners.

“It’s all the same service agencies, with all the same people, (but) with more money,” Stevenson continued. “Show me a good neighbour. Show me a single social service agency that has good-neighbour status with the neighbours around it?”

She called for more public input and more action to address the immediate concerns in core neighbourhoods while work continues on the long-term strategy.

City manager Lynne Livingstone defended the work to date, “We are trying many things. Trying to address encampments, trying to move forward with the plan that council has endorsed. I don’t know what more we can do.”

Livingstone added that work is moving quickly to design the service hubs and establish criteria for their locations incorporating feedback from recent public input sessions.

The final public input session about the hub location criteria will be held on June 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre on Riverside Drive.