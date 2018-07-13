Featured
Dry weather conditions spark field fire in South Huron County
CTV London
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 3:45PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 4:18PM EDT
Fire crews were called to a large field fire at Hern Line and Park Road just south of Exeter in Huron County on Friday.
South Huron Fire Chief Andrew Baird says one farmer suffered minor burns to his hands and was treated on scene by Huron County EMS.
Approximately 20 acres of standing wheat was lost due to the fire that started as a combine harvester was out in the wheat field.
All three stations from South Huron and a tanker from Lucan assisted with the fire that required 50 firefighters to extinguish.
Chief Baird wants to remind farmers not to delay calling the fire department and do not try to put the fire out yourself.