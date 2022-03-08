Tenants rescued after large apartment fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Fire crews are currently on scene dealing with a large apartment fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to 195 Lisgar Ave. around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A passerby noticed flames coming out of a fourth floor unit and called the fire department.

Several people had to be rescued from their balconies and were placed on buses for shelter.

It's not clear how the blaze started or if there are any serious injuries.

Several streets are closed by OPP in the neighbourhood and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

(More to come)