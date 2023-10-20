Tenants out of their homes after pickup crashes into east London, Ont. apartment

Several tenants remain displaced from their homes after a pickup truck slammed into an apartment building at Dundas and Hale Streets in London Thursday.

The corner building, located just feet from both roads, has been sealed off for safety.

Tenant Dwayne Leroux, whose apartment took the brunt of the damage, was back Friday to grab food for his dog. The lucky pooch was home when the crash happened and survived the traumatic incident without any physical injuries.

“I was just in shock really,” said Leroux. He could be seen walking through the kitchen of his apartment, which was now outdoors.

“You know, that’s my apartment, my motorcycle’s in the living room, my TV, everything I worked so hard for in the last few years, and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Leroux. “Like I can lose my job over this really, because… I can probably maintain a hotel room for a week or two, but after that what’s going to happen, right?”

According to tenants, eight people were forced from the six-unit building after a pickup truck slammed into the building late Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The Red Cross has put displaced tenants up in a hotel for three days, said Leroux. But after that, he’s not sure what will happen.

“I woke up this morning. Reality starts kicking in, start thinking clearer, the complete outcome. How long is it going to take? Am I going to end up homeless again?” he added. “Yeah I’ve lived in the woods before when it was too packed at the homeless shelters. Bad credit. Couldn’t get an apartment.”

Dwayne Leroux is seen in the kitchen of his home on Oct. 20, 2023, which has been exposed to the outdoors after a pickup crashed into his apartment on Oct. 19, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Police and fire crews were also back at the scene of the crash Friday morning responding to a fire call.

Officials expressed worry that the building could collapse, so a full closure in the area of Dundas Street and Hale Street remains in effect and people are asked to avoid the area.

Demolition crews knocked down pieces of the building that were left unsecured or compromised by the impact.

Leroux, who works as a renovator, said he’s hoping to get back on his feet.

“But all in all, I’ve been through worse. I’ll figure it out,” he said.