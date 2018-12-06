

Scott Miller, CTV London





Tenants of a Mount Forest apartment building have been displaced following an early morning fire.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to a 10-unit apartment building on Egremont Street in Mount Forest following reports of smoke.

Crews arrived to find a 32-year-old tenant with burns to his hands and a fire inside his apartment.

The man was taken to hospital with second degree burns to his hands but has since been released.

All tenants in the building were evacuated and remain out of their homes.

Guelph-Wellington Housing is finding them temporary accomodations.

Wellington County OPP and Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.