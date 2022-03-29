Temporary teaching certificates a 'short term solution to a significant problem' amid teaching shortage
Teaching candidates in their second year at Western University are being considered for a new temporary certification.
As long as the student receives a recommendation from the faculty and has completed three practicum placements they will be eligible for the certificate.
“This is a short-term solution to a really significant problem,” said Donna Kotsopoulous, the dean of Western’s Faculty of Education.
“It is quite possible that a child is going into a classroom where the teacher is not a qualified teacher,”
The pandemic has led to teachers being absent from the classroom. Other challenges include an increase in retirements and fewer graduates, which has greatly affected the staffing shortages in local schools.
Not having qualified teachers on hand will lead to learning difficulties for students due to a delay in proper education, said Kotsopoulous.
“Some school boards, we are hearing that principles are stepping into classrooms,” she said. “Schools are in dire need of supply teachers.”
Kotsopoulous said she has been lobbying the government to expand the number of seats that they can fill for teacher education, as the school is limited with how many students they can admit. “It's a restricted program, we need to see growth,” she says.
Approximately 200 students at Western have received the certificate.
The Thames Valley District School Board is one of several school boards which have benefited from the temporary certification program.
“Thames Valley currently has 26 employees who have obtained a temporary certificate- this includes both elementary and secondary,” said Linda Nicholls, the superintendent of human resources with the TVDSB.
(More to come)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
Russia announced Tuesday it will 'fundamentally' scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as talks to end the grinding war brought the outlines of a possible deal into view.
NEW | Hells Angels member among 22 people charged in largest drug seizure in Manitoba RCMP history
A full-patch member of the Hells Angels is among 22 people who have been charged by Manitoba RCMP as part of a four-year investigation leading to what Mounties say is the biggest drug seizure they’ve been involved with.
WATCH LIVE | Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
Queen Elizabeth II shrugs off health issues in attending Philip service
Queen Elizabeth II shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, entering the cavernous church through a side door to shorten the distance to her seat.
Mounties charge Oblate priest after Inuit delegates ask Pope to intervene
Mounties have laid a new charge against a Roman Catholic priest who has previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time in Nunavut.
Ontario reports significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nine new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.
'See the world through their eyes': Quebec family on a quest to travel the globe before children lose their vision
Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier want to give their kids as many 'visual memories' as possible — memories they can cherish long after losing their eyesight.
Pregnant women exposed to disinfectants more likely to have children with asthma, eczema: study
Children whose mothers regularly used disinfectants during pregnancy at their workplace are nearly 30 per cent more likely to suffer from asthma and eczema, new research from Japan suggests.
These Canadian companies are cutting ties with Russia over invasion of Ukraine
A number of Canadian companies, including Canada Goose and Canadian Tire, have suspended or moved to withdrawal from Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
One dead after reported workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
-
Waterloo Region parents and child-care providers welcome provincial announcement
According to the most recent survey from the Region of Waterloo, local families pay between $9,012 and $23,939 annually for one child to be in full-time licensed child-care.
-
Rockwood home destroyed by fire
A home in Rockwood was destroyed by an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
42 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 34 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 42 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
University of Windsor reveals name for new recreation complex
The University of Windsor has named its new sports and recreation complex the Toldo Lancer Centre.
-
In-person job fair planned in Windsor on Saturday
The UHC Hub of Opportunities is planning an in-person job fair for anyone seeking employment in the horticulture field.
Barrie
-
Police track footprints to arrest senior accused of suspicious activity in Barrie neighbourhood
Police followed footprints in freshly fallen snow to place a suspicious man under arrest in a Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Barrie's mayor attends his final city council meeting
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman attended his last city council meeting Monday evening before setting his sights on his upcoming campaign.
-
Tay Township residents charged with theft offences
A Tay Township resident faces theft charges following an OPP investigation late last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin OPP investigating sudden death
Police from Manitoulin Island are investigating the sudden death of a 26-year-old man from the Nairn Centre area.
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $100K in lottery add-on
A 64-year-old retiree from Greater Sudbury has won $100,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
-
Two northerners honoured for service to veterans
Two northeastern Ontario residents have received recognition for their volunteer work to honour Canada's veterans.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations steady amid provincewide increase
The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 held steady in Ottawa on Tuesday despite a spike provincewide.
-
Driver killed in Petawawa, Ont. crash
One person is dead after their vehicle left the roadway, rolled and caught fire in Petawawa Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Facebook owner Meta to build Canadian engineering hub in Toronto, creating 2,500 new jobs
Meta Platforms Inc. — parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — announced plans to open a new Canadian engineering hub located in Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
Investigators comb through debris after fire kills Brampton, Ont. family
Grief counsellors are at schools in a Brampton neighbourhood after a fire tore through a home there on Monday morning, killing three small children and their parents.
-
This is where the speed limit will be permanently changed to 110 km/h in Ontario
Ontario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
Montreal
-
Quebec unveils major plan to reform health-care system ahead of election
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveiled a major plan Tuesday to reform the province's health-care system, with a focus on reducing emergency room wait times, improving access to front-line care and bettering working conditions for nurses.
-
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears virtually before judge in Montreal on sex charges
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard appeared virtually before a Quebec court judge from a Toronto jail on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement dating back nearly 25 years.
-
Quebec health-care system overhaul gets mixed reaction
Reaction to the Quebec government's major revamp of the province's health-care system came quickly and mixed with some concerned about privatization being favoured, while other groups appreciating a focus on healthy living.
Atlantic
-
N.S. tables deficit budget with major health-care spending boost for 2022-23
The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative government is forecasting a $506.2-million deficit in its first budget as it focuses on a campaign pledge to spend heavily on the province's ailing health system.
-
Person found dead, home destroyed by fire in Annapolis Valley
One person is dead following a house fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley. Kentville Fire Chief Scott Hamilton says crews responded to a mobile home on Brook Street in North Kentville around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Touchdown Atlantic: N.S. to host first-ever regular-season CFL game this summer
It’s official. Nova Scotia will host its first-ever regular-season CFL game this summer. CTV Atlantic was first to report the news on Thursday. The Canadian Football League made it official during a news conference Tuesday morning in downtown Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Hells Angels member among 22 people charged in largest drug seizure in Manitoba RCMP history
A full-patch member of the Hells Angels is among 22 people who have been charged by Manitoba RCMP as part of a four-year investigation leading to what Mounties say is the biggest drug seizure they’ve been involved with.
-
Winnipeg wastewater data shows extent of COVID-19 in city
An epidemiologist wants to see more wastewater data, and increased communication with communities from the province.
-
Westwood home a 'complete loss' after fire Tuesday morning: WFPS
A home in Winnipeg's Westwood neighbourhood is expected to be a complete loss following a fire early Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
'Unusually low': New survey shows decline in Mayor Jyoti Gondek's early approval rating
A new survey by ThinkHQ Public Affairs suggests a majority of Calgarians don't approve of Mayor Jyoti Gondek's performance to date.
-
NEW
NEW | Hyperloop company claims to have $685M in funding for Edmonton-Calgary route
TransPod says it’s gathered US $550 million, or about $688 million in Canadian dollars, from the Broughton Capital Group as well as the China-East Resources Import & Export Company.
-
Man in critical condition after assault in northeast Calgary
A man in his 40s is in critical, life-threatening condition after an early morning assault near a northeast hotel.
Edmonton
-
The National to headline Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival teased another popular band for its first festival since 2019. Indie rock band The National will play on the folk fest stage the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6.
-
NEW
NEW | Hyperloop company claims to have $685M in funding for Edmonton-Calgary route
TransPod says it’s gathered US $550 million, or about $688 million in Canadian dollars, from the Broughton Capital Group as well as the China-East Resources Import & Export Company.
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated plane
Dozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
Vancouver
-
'Real risk of harm': B.C. doctor suspended from practice amid allegations of fake mask, vaccine exemption forms
A family doctor has been barred from practising in British Columbia amid allegations of an "attempt to circumvent public health orders," according to the provincial college of physicians and surgeons.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Prime minister's B.C. visit to be met with anti-mandate protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in British Columbia for a multi-day visit, which includes a number of speaking engagements.
-
Break-in at Metro Vancouver brewery leads to 'extensive damage,' Mountie and suspect taken to hospital
An early morning break-in at a Metro Vancouver brewery led to extensive damage in the business and a suspect and Mountie being taken to hospital.