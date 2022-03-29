Temporary teaching certificates a 'short term solution to a significant problem' amid teaching shortage

Teaching candidates in their second year at Western University are being considered for a new temporary certification.

As long as the student receives a recommendation from the faculty and has completed three practicum placements they will be eligible for the certificate.

“This is a short-term solution to a really significant problem,” said Donna Kotsopoulous, the dean of Western’s Faculty of Education.

“It is quite possible that a child is going into a classroom where the teacher is not a qualified teacher,”

The pandemic has led to teachers being absent from the classroom. Other challenges include an increase in retirements and fewer graduates, which has greatly affected the staffing shortages in local schools.

Not having qualified teachers on hand will lead to learning difficulties for students due to a delay in proper education, said Kotsopoulous.

“Some school boards, we are hearing that principles are stepping into classrooms,” she said. “Schools are in dire need of supply teachers.”

Kotsopoulous said she has been lobbying the government to expand the number of seats that they can fill for teacher education, as the school is limited with how many students they can admit. “It's a restricted program, we need to see growth,” she says.

Approximately 200 students at Western have received the certificate.

The Thames Valley District School Board is one of several school boards which have benefited from the temporary certification program.

“Thames Valley currently has 26 employees who have obtained a temporary certificate- this includes both elementary and secondary,” said Linda Nicholls, the superintendent of human resources with the TVDSB.

(More to come)