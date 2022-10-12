Temporary Seaforth, Ont. emergency department reduction to begin Thursday

The emergency department at the Seaforth Community Hospital will see a temporary service reduction on Thursday due to “unplanned health human resource shortages.”

According to a press release from the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), the emergency department at the Seaforth Community Hospital will experience a “temporary reduction in service” slated to begin on Thursday.

The schedule change is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 13 – The emergency department will close at 4:00 p.m. and will reopen for regular service at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14

The HPHA recommends that anyone in need of emergency medical attention call 9-1-1, and reminds residents that paramedics will remain available to the community, and will re-route to the nearest emergency department.

The closest 24-hour emergency departments to the Seaforth Community Hospital include:

Goderich – Alexandra Marine & General Hospital

Exeter – South Huron Hospital

Stratford – HPHA– Stratford General Hospital

The HPHA also recommends calling Health Connect Ontario at 8-1-1, which is available for non-urgent health-related questions.

If you have a family doctor patients can also inquire about same day appointments or after hours clinics.