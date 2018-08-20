

CTV London





A temporary bridge over Catfish Creek in Port Bruce opens Monday, nearly six months to the day since the bridge collapsed.

On February 23 the Imperial Road Bridge between Dexter Line and Rush Creek Line collapsed during major flooding.

A dump truck was crossing the bridge at the time as was left stranded on the bridge.

The crossway has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians ever since but on Monday a temporary crossing opens providing relief to drivers and first responders.

It remains unclear when work on a replacement bridge will commence.