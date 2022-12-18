Temporary lane restrictions on Dundas Street in effect

Temporary lane restrictions are now in effect for a small section of Dundas Street as the city works to repair underground sewer infrastructure.

According to a press release from the City of London, eastbound traffic on Dundas Street will experience lane restrictions between Paterson Avenue and Clarke Road starting this weekend.

Beginning on Monday, drivers travelling east on Dundas Street will be unable to turn left onto Clarke Road.

The lane restrictions are in place in order to allow for crews to make repairs to underground sewer infrastructure.

The repairs are expected to be complete by end of day on Dec. 23, according to the city.

While the work is completed, sidewalk access will be maintained for pedestrians.

London Transit riders are encouraged to visit the LTC website to learn about service updates and impacted bus stops.

Drivers are also encouraged to plan ahead by using Google Maps or Waze.