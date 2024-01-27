LONDON
London

Temporary lane restrictions for sewer repairs begin Monday

Temporary lane restrictions for sewer repairs beginning Monday January 29, 2024 (Source: Google Maps) Temporary lane restrictions for sewer repairs beginning Monday January 29, 2024 (Source: Google Maps)


There will be temporary lane restrictions on Oxford Street West between Platt's Lane and Fernley Avenue starting on Monday.

The lane restrictions for emergency sewer repairs affecting east and westbound traffic are expected to continue until Friday.

Along with the lanes, a section of sidewalk on the south side of Oxford Street West will be closed. 

Transit riders should visit the London Transit website for updates.

