Tempers flare after Norwich council meeting

Despite a verbal altercation that occurred in the parking lot following the meeting, the Township of Norwich Council meeting seemed to end on a positive note.

"Not only here, but some of the contact that council members have had with our group has been really positive in the last several weeks," Vice-President of the Norwich Residents for Love and Acceptance (NRFLA) Chris Takacs said "It really shows that there is some action being taken and they want to take steps forward."

Deliberations were heard from several residents that were offended after a 30-minute speech was allowed at the last meeting by local business man Jakob Dey which included what they described as hate speech.

"What occurred instead was an orchestrated attack against select members of our community. Hate speech perpetuated by a delegate condoned by all of Council, including you mayor," Brian Kennedy, President of the NRFLA said.

"There's no way that my freedom of expression through this manner inhibits any other person's right. However hate speech and slurs set up myself and my fellow community members of the community does inhibit their and my rights," said Sydney van den Hoek while speaking of her experiences as a youth member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Ward 2 Councillor Lynne DePlancke voiced feelings of what occurred that night.

"You're right. Any of us could have stopped that but I think honestly, I was in shock. So moving forward as a council right now. We need to take steps so that doesn't happen again."

Mayor Larry Martin ended that portion of the meeting, asking for patience while police investigate the comments made by Dey at the previous meeting and whether they met the threshold of criminal hate speech. He also vowed that council will be taking steps to ensure it never took place again.

"We are looking at ways that we could possibly tighten things up to prevent what happened we cannot undo what happened. We cannot undo that. The only thing that we can do is move forward and try to prevent it from ever happening again. So once again, I want to thank everybody for being here."

His message was met with applause from the close to 200 people in attendance. Following the meeting a verbal altercation ensued after an unnamed man began asking questions of one of the delegates' comments during his presentation. After a moments, the man left and the situation de-escalated.