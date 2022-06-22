Tempers flair in Norwich during Pride month

Tensions have reached the boiling point in the Oxford community of Norwich, Ont.

A town hall meeting Tuesday night over Pride flags went off the rails, according to some people who were in attendance.

Last month, a number of Pride flags that had been put up by the local BIA (business improvement area) were torn down in what has been described as an act of vandalism — and they have yet to be put back up.

Lifelong resident Vic Whitcroft, a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ2 community, told CTV News he's never been so disappointed with his community.

So far, the flags have not been put back up, and in Whitcroft’s opinion, believes no-one is willing to do it for fear of backlash from those opposed to the Pride movement.