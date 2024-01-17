Temperatures to warm slightly as London finds reprieve from bitter cold

With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold as temperatures are set to warm slightly on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, a cold weather alert was lifted for the region late Wednesday morning.

During the evening hours London can expect mainly cloudy skies and periods of light snow beginning overnight. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h, before becoming light late in the evening. Temperatures will hold steady near – 9 C, while the wind chill will make it feel like – 20 this evening and – 13 overnight.

Looking ahead to Thursday, periods of snow will end in the afternoon, with 2 cm expected. Cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries are then expected for the rest of the day with a daytime high of – 5 C, feeling like – 13 in the morning and – 7 in the afternoon.

Overnight Thursday, cloudy skies and 40 per cent chance of flurries will perist, with a low of – 7 C, feeling like – 10 with the wind chill.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Friday: Periods of snow. High – 6 C.

Saturday: Flurries or snow squalls. High – 7 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 3 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High – 2 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 2 C.